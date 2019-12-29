Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,011,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 364,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

