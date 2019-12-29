Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNIT. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.