Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

WAB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.55. 886,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,385. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 432.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 51,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

