Analysts Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Godaddy posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $851,253.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,884,952 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Godaddy by 80.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Godaddy by 40.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

