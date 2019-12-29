Analysts Expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISTR. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of Investar stock remained flat at $$24.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 434.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

