Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%.

KIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 27.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

