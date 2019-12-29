Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.39 Million

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post $964.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $967.20 million and the lowest is $961.96 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $911.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

LW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.07. 406,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 981,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,109,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,065,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,376,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 895,354 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

