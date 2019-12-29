Analysts Expect LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. LCNB has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $251.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.57.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other LCNB news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $72,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $25,601.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,488 shares of company stock worth $301,794 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 90.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 51.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

