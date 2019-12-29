Analysts Expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. Monro also posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $142,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Monro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Monro by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $78.93 on Thursday. Monro has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

