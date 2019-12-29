Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.66). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 473,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,415. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Bryan Giraudo bought 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 743,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 340,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 263,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.