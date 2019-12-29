Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.66). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 473,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,415. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Bryan Giraudo bought 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 743,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 340,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 263,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

