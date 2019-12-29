Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report sales of $16.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.21 million to $17.34 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $15.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $63.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.67 million to $65.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $102.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

