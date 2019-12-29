Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

