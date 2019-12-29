Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price at C$61.11

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$42.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$32.45 and a one year high of C$44.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.55. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.