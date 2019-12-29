Analysts Set Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Target Price at C$13.93

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KML shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on Kinder Morgan Canada and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of KML stock opened at C$14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.39. The stock has a market cap of $521.03 million and a PE ratio of 38.04. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 1 year low of C$10.55 and a 1 year high of C$49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Canada will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

