AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.53

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 78930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 million and a P/E ratio of -16.45.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

