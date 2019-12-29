Analyzing Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. 151.6% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ares Management pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Global Management pays out -952.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ares Management and Apollo Global Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 2 6 0 2.75 Apollo Global Management 0 3 9 0 2.75

Ares Management presently has a consensus target price of $30.57, suggesting a potential downside of 12.23%. Apollo Global Management has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Ares Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and Apollo Global Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $958.46 million 4.17 $57.02 million $1.42 24.53 Apollo Global Management $1.09 billion 9.78 -$10.38 million ($0.21) -228.90

Ares Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Global Management. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 7.76% 18.98% 2.25% Apollo Global Management N/A 18.24% 5.23%

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Ares Management on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its alternative investments include investment in private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $200 million to $2.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, LLC was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in New York City; Bethesda, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Purchase, New York; Houston, Texas; London, United Kingdom; Frankfurt, Germany; Central, Hong Kong; Singapore; and Luxembourg.

