Analyzing Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Intermolecular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intermolecular has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intermolecular and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular -42.74% -33.13% -23.82% Monolithic Power Systems 16.93% 15.23% 12.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intermolecular and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular $33.66 million 1.77 -$3.41 million N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems $582.38 million 13.31 $105.27 million $2.39 74.65

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intermolecular and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular 0 1 0 0 2.00 Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $165.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.52%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Intermolecular.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Intermolecular on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

