Analyzing KT (NYSE:KT) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 8.87% 12.28% 3.23% KT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 3 0 2.75 KT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.63%. KT has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 19.69%. Given KT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KT is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and KT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $630.85 million 3.25 $46.60 million $0.93 44.18 KT $21.35 billion 0.27 $587.47 million $1.28 9.20

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. KT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KT pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and KT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats KT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.