ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 29,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days. Currently, 40.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,798.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 294,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $1,957,500.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,587,858 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,085. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 456,932 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $1,608,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 2.15. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.