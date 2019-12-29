Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

ANFGY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

