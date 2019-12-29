Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,970,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 22,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.