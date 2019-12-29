Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 960,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIV. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 198,851 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIV opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

