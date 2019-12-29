APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH alerts:

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.