Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 28th total of 6,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

NYSE APO opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

