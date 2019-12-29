Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given $25.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $659.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of -0.87.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 10,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Sim bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Insiders have purchased 295,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,628 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 238.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

