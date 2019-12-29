Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $394.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.26), with a volume of 20623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

The company has a market cap of $108.60 million and a P/E ratio of -142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 456.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 478.84.

In related news, insider Jonathan Charles Clelland acquired 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,991.50 ($11,827.81).

Aquis Exchange Company Profile (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.