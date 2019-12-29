Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.54. Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after buying an additional 469,963 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.