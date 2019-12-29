Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Update

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 10,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $43.51 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,817,000 after purchasing an additional 413,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,972,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,447 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Aramark by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,182 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 3.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,458,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,597,000 after purchasing an additional 686,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 3.4% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,740,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,346,000 after purchasing an additional 386,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

