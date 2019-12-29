Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 527,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.