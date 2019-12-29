Argus Reiterates Hold Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 9,275.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.