Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.48. 32,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.04. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 32.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Armanino Foods Of Distinction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

