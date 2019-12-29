Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,887.56.

TSE:AKG opened at C$1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. Asanko Gold Inc has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

