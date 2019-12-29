Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -18.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE AHT opened at $2.86 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $293.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

