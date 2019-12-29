AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.38

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 1622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.