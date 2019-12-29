Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.49

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.49 and traded as high as $49.43. Assured Guaranty shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 13,078 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,296,398.85. In the last three months, insiders purchased 319,978 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,214 and sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 20.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

