Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $47.03. 501,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $378,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,960.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,070,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Athene by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Athene by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

