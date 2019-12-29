Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.29. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 270,831 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.