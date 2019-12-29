Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 755,900 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 649,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $83,875.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,529.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,701. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.