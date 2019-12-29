Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) Director Sells C$17,050.00 in Stock

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) Director Alfred Lenarciak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total value of C$17,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,259.22.

Aurania Resources stock opened at C$4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 million and a P/E ratio of -10.90. Aurania Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.33.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.