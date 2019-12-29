Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Sets New 12-Month High at $239.24

Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 239.24 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.13), with a volume of 94889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.91 ($3.08).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.27. The stock has a market cap of $155.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.72.

In other Aurora Investment Trust news, insider David Stevenson acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £9,717 ($12,782.16).

About Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

