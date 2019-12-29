Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 11.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 24.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

