Avast (LON:AVST) Sets New 52-Week High at $470.60

Avast PLC (LON:AVST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 470.60 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 462.40 ($6.08), with a volume of 8798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.40 ($6.07).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVST. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target (up from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Avast in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 381.20 ($5.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 376.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23.

In related news, insider Erwin Gunst sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £3,990,000 ($5,248,618.78). Also, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Insiders have sold 2,069,258 shares of company stock valued at $857,445,552 over the last ninety days.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

