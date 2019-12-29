Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.24, approximately 4,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 34,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. On average, research analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

