AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) vs. AEGON (OTCMKTS:AEG) Head to Head Review

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) and AEGON (NYSE:AEG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AVIVA PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEGON has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AVIVA PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of AEGON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AVIVA PLC/ADR and AEGON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVIVA PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A AEGON N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVIVA PLC/ADR and AEGON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVIVA PLC/ADR $23.76 billion 0.93 $2.09 billion $1.01 10.91 AEGON $38.94 billion 0.31 $838.51 million $0.90 5.06

AVIVA PLC/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AEGON. AEGON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVIVA PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AVIVA PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. AEGON pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. AVIVA PLC/ADR pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AEGON pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AEGON has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. AEGON is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AVIVA PLC/ADR and AEGON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVIVA PLC/ADR 0 4 1 0 2.20 AEGON 1 1 2 0 2.25

Summary

AEGON beats AVIVA PLC/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities. In addition, the company offers retirement income, home, motor, travel, commercial, private medical, critical illness, and income protection insurance products. Further, it provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates; and manages various retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies, and individual savings accounts for third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organizations, investment professionals, and private investors. The company markets its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as MyAviva, an online platform. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts. The company markets its products through brokers, independent agents, employee benefit consultants, bancassurance channels, self-service/online centers, and call/advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

