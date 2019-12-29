Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,361,000 after acquiring an additional 205,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,691,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,812,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,080,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. 739,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.