Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.36 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004452 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,156,095 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

