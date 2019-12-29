Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Axis Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Axis Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Axis Capital to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

