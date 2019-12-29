B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $676.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.89.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 37.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

