Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 242,173 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 120,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $1,926,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $97,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,819,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,644 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

