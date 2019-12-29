Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $848.64

Shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 848.64 ($11.16) and last traded at GBX 842.72 ($11.09), with a volume of 8802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 843.94 ($11.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $771.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 809.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 805.49.

Get Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.09%.

In other news, insider Sharon Brown purchased 1,816 shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 821 ($10.80) per share, for a total transaction of £14,909.36 ($19,612.42).

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.